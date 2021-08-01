Afghanistan’s ‘endless war’ will continue after US pullout, former CIA director says

Former CIA director retired Gen David Petraeus says the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan is ignominious. AP

The Biden administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan is ignominious, as it lets down the Afghans in their daily fight against their former oppressors, retired US military commander and former CIA director David Petraeus said.

“What is not clear is whether there is recognition in Washington that endless wars do not end with a withdrawal or drawdown of American involvement," Gen Petraeus said. "In the case of Afghanistan, for example, it appears that the endless war will continue and [is] quite likely [to] get worse, as already seems to be the case."

Gen Petraeus was speaking to an online seminar hosted by the Washington-based Middle East Institute to mark the launch of a book by French philosopher and rights activist Bernard-Henri Levy on Afghanistan. In the July 26 seminar, he said that the US withdrawal may result in the return of a “brutal medieval regime in which extremists once again find safe haven”.

Gen Petraeus was the commander of the International Security Assistance Force and commander of US Forces – Afghanistan from July 4, 2010, to July 18, 2011. He also headed the US Central Command. He wrote the foreword of the book, Past as Prologue: Revisiting Bernard-Henri Levy’s 2002 Report on Afghanistan.

The book is the first English translation of the report Mr Levy wrote in 2002 following his visit to Afghanistan at the request of the then French president, Jacques Chirac. He was sent to assess the conditions on the ground and determine how France could contribute to Afghanistan’s rebirth as a nation following the US-led war that was started a year earlier.

“Needless to say, return of Taliban rule would at best undermine, or at worst reverse much of the progress achieved during that time," Gen Petraeus said. "As that prospect looms, perhaps it is time to revisit what once was hoped and envisioned by revisiting Mr Levy’s report of nearly two decades ago.”

In his subsequent report, Mr Levy pressed for France to take on a key role in areas ranging from strengthening the rule of law and women’s rights to helping to restore the country’s cultural heritage.

‘Betrayal’

The pullout decision by US President Joe Biden was a "betrayal" to the people of Afghanistan, Mr Levy said at the seminar.

“It’s all the more depressing for me as an old friend of Afghanistan to see the situation, which we Afghans and westerners are facing together, I mean this withdrawal, this betrayal by America and by the West in general," said Mr Lévy, who is the author of 30 books. "It’s so sad because the progress was considerable. We were on the good road and we decided to cut it.”

A file photo of French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy takes part in a demonstration at the Human Rights plaza in Paris on October 12, 2019. AFP

Mr Biden has strongly defended his decision to pull US military forces out of Afghanistan by the end of next month, saying the Afghan people must decide their future, rather than sacrificing another generation of Americans in an unwinnable war.

Mr Biden’s rationale centres on the argument that the US has defeated Al Qaeda and prevented another major attack on the US like the one launched on September 11, 2001.

The mastermind of that attack, Osama bin Laden, was killed in a US special operation on May 2, 2011 in Pakistan.

Dangerous Dependencies

Javid Ahmad, the Afghan ambassador to the UAE, criticised the war management in Afghanistan, saying many challenges lying ahead.

“My impression is that by looking at the positive side of the West engagement, ordinary Afghans see Afghanistan largely as a glass half full, because in the end, that's what mattered to them, Mr Ahmad said at the seminar.

"They are survivalists. But then again, Afghans are also clear-eyed about the challenges facing the country, especially right now. And so, for the vast majority of the Afghan people who believe right now that the glass is half full, it would actually matter if we're going to end up throwing the glass away altogether.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Afghan soldiers unload supplies from an Afghan Air Force Black Hawk helicopter at the Kajaki Dam in Kajaki, Helmand Province. Afghan legislators have voiced concerns about the ability of the military to withstand a Taliban offensive. (AFP)

Mr Ahmad said his country has not managed so far to overcome “dangerous dependencies” and said that warlords have become a central part in Afghanistan’s power dynamic.

“Now, I say that the word 'warlike' is a very loaded term under which, in today's context, much of the criminal activities take place, from organised crime to drug trafficking, to terrorism financing, to engaging in mafia-type politics,” he said.

Another factor the ambassador singled out as one of the obstacles to Afghanistan’s prosperity is its dependence on Pakistan.

“I would mention the very similar, very dangerous and toxic dependence on Pakistan. Now, this dependence and reliance and oftentimes over-reliance from the start of the campaign proved more dangerous than anything else, perhaps. And this is my argument, and this is perhaps the key reason for our collective failure in Afghanistan,” he said.

“Pakistan today has an organised large-scale militant force that's operated in Afghanistan. And by today, I mean how this formation has changed since President Biden has announced the withdrawal, the Afghan Taliban are just one part of that elaborate militant force,” he said.

The Taliban militants in Afghanistan have in recent weeks made advances and raised fears that the country will slide into civil war again.

Since it was announced that almost all foreign troops led by the US would withdraw from Afghanistan, Taliban have captured territories from government forces in key cities like Herat and Kandahar.

US and Nato forces toppled the Taliban from power in November 2001.

LIGUE 1 FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

Simran Director Hansal Mehta Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah, Esha Tiwari Pandey Three stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

