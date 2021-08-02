US reaches goal of 70% vaccinated adults as Delta variant surge continues

More than 156 million US adults have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a senior health official said on Monday, as the highly contagious Delta variant fuels a nationwide spike in cases.

The milestone, announced by White House Covid-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar, comes nearly a month after a deadline set by President Joe Biden passed.

He initially sought to hit the 70 per cent partial vaccination level by July 4, but inoculation rates plunged amid widespread hesitancy about using the new vaccines.

Critics say Mr Biden prematurely declared “independence from this virus".

Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

An uptick in vaccination numbers may be due to a surge of Delta variant infections.

Last week, the US recorded more than 100,000 positive cases in one day, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported, the first time that has happened since February.

A growing number of private companies — including Google and Netflix, healthcare centres and others — are requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Mr Biden on Friday said federal staffers and contractors would need to be vaccinated or consent to regular testing and other measures.

Florida recorded more than 21,000 cases in one day at the weekend and registered the highest level of hospital admissions since the pandemic started, with more than 10,200 people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19.

Florida's cases and hospital admissions follow Governor Ron DeSantis's ban on mask mandates and other Covid-19 mitigation measures in Florida after the CDC recommended that vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces.

The southern state of Louisiana is the current coronavirus hot spot in the country, with a seven-day average of 511 infections per 100,000 people. Only 37 per cent of the state's population is vaccinated.

Mr Biden is expected to give remarks on vaccinations in the US and abroad on Tuesday.

More than 613,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19, Johns Hopkins University data show.