Pfizer vaccine protection against Covid-19 reduced after four months

Research released as company seeks approval for boosters

A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine to 15-year-old Lara Sofia in Gran Canaria, Spain, on July 28, 2021. Borja Suarez / Reuters

Rory Reynolds
Aug 2, 2021

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has a gradual but steady decline in effectiveness within months of the second dose being taken, a major new study has found.

A vaccinated person's protection against the virus drops to about 84 per cent after four months, still making it highly effective.

Research funded by the US drug maker and German research lab, which studied data from 44,000 vaccinated people, shows protection falls by an average of six per cent every two months.

The vaccine has only been widely used since December 2020, but a projection suggested protection against the virus would still be 50 per cent at 18 months after full vaccination.

The vaccine was 97 per cent effective against severe illness for at least six months, researchers said.

Pfizer looks to secure approval for third shot and new 'Delta-fighting vaccine'

"With up to six months of follow-up and despite a gradually declining trend in vaccine efficacy, BNT162b2 had a favourable safety profile and was highly efficacious in preventing Covid-19," researchers wrote in the summary.

The study has not yet been peer reviewed but was released as Pfizer bids to get approval from US regulators for a third, or booster, dose for vaccinated people, where needed. US authorities have said no booster is required yet.

Pfizer last week also revealed it had already produced a vaccine specially designed to provide protection against the highly contagious Delta variant, which has been linked to a global surge in deaths and cases.

It plans to begin clinical testing soon and seek approval to release the vaccine.

Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech offers 88 per cent protection against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant, compared with 94 per cent against the Alpha variant.

Despite Pfizer's hurdles with US regulators, other countries have begun to give booster shots.

Last week, Israel began to administer third Pfizer doses for people over 60 to protect them against the Delta variant. The UAE also offers third shots of Sinopharm and Pfizer to people who had their second dose three to six months ago.

Updated: August 2nd 2021, 7:27 AM
Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 race, 12:30pm

Formula 1 final practice, 2pm

Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm

Formula 2 race, 6:40pm

Performance: Sam Smith

PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Paltan

Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios
Director: JP Dutta
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane
Rating: 2/5

RESULTS

Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1.

Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2.

Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2.

Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0.

Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1.

Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2.

Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0

Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0.

Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0.

Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

Quick pearls of wisdom

Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.”

Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.” 

MATCH INFO

RB Leipzig 2 (Klostermann 24', Schick 68')

Hertha Berlin 2 (Grujic 9', Piatek 82' pen)

Man of the match Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin

The specs

Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder

Power: 220 and 280 horsepower

Torque: 350 and 360Nm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT 

On sale: now

