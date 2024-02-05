Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The disease was discovered while the king was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate, the palace said. The palace declined to confirm the type of cancer, but said it is not prostate cancer.

The king has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties while he undergoes a schedule of regular treatments.

He will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to start treatment as an outpatient.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace added.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with the king about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Prince Harry said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the king well on X, saying: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

"I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said of the king's diagnosis: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the king. That's incredibly sad news ... I'm very sorry for the king and his family."

King Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the king’s hospital stay, Kate, Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s skin cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the king was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

The palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis at 6pm on Monday.

King Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.