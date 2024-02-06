Foreign leaders send well wishes after King Charles diagnosed with cancer

US President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, as foreign leaders wished the UK monarch a swift recovery.

The Democrat leader, who is six years older than the king, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for King Charles during a visit to Las Vegas.

“I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis,” he said.

“I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

Mr Biden later tweeted: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.

“Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Former US president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican party nomination ahead of the 2024 elections, posted on the Truth Social platform: “King Charles has cancer.

“He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X: “Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the British people. Amities.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has wished King Charles a swift recovery.

“Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country’s toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough,” Mr Albanese wrote on X.

“All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time.

“We wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

King Charles is also Australia’s head of state.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his best wishes.

“I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer,” Mr Trudeau tweeted.

“We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery.”

Canada is one of the 14 Commonwealth nations where the king is head of state.