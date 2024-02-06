King Charles's health over the years, from polo injuries to coronavirus

Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. The palace declined to confirm the type of cancer but said it was not in the prostate.

The king, 75, will suspend public engagements but will continue with state business while he undergoes a schedule of regular treatments.

The king was discharged from hospital last week, three days after undergoing scheduled surgery.

The king has generally enjoyed good health, although he has been injured during sporting pursuits.

Previous health issues have included contracting coronavirus at the start of the pandemic and being knocked unconscious after being thrown from his horse while playing polo. He also narrowly escaped an avalanche that killed a close friend.

Concern has been expressed over the years at his “sausage fingers” amid fears they might be due to fluid build-up or other conditions.

But King Charles had been aware of his puffy fingers for decades.

“He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine,” he wrote to a friend after the birth of his first son, Prince William, in 1982.

In March 2020, Charles, then 71, caught Covid-19 before vaccinations were available, but had mild symptoms.

He was isolated at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, away from the Duchess of Cornwall at the time, who tested negative. He carried on working at his desk while recovering.

He lost his sense of taste and smell for a time and later spoke of the “strange, frustrating and often distressing” experience of being without friends and relatives during lockdown.

He caught Covid for a second time in February 2022 but was triple-vaccinated.

The king has kept active with walking in the hills and gardening but did suffer from back pain, attributed to falls from horses over the years while playing polo.

A devotee of organic food, he launched his food brand, Duchy Originals, in 1990, which is now run as Waitrose Duchy Organic.

In March 2019, as King Charles and Camilla began an official tour of the Caribbean, they were photographed by the paparazzi relaxing on a beach in Barbados in their swimming costumes.

King Charles won praise for his lithe figure and his on-trend, 12-year-old floral trunks.

In 2008 he had a non-cancerous growth removed from the bridge of his nose in a minor, routine procedure, and in 2003 had a hernia operation at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, the hospital favoured by the royal family.

He joked “hernia today, gone tomorrow” to the waiting media after being discharged the next day.

Back pain attributed to falling from horses while playing polo

King Charles never travelled on royal tours without a special cushion, usually a tartan one, which he used to ease back pain.

A red velvet one is always placed on the king’s chair during state banquets at Buckingham Palace.

In 2003, during an engagement at a Sikh temple in Southall, west London, he told the congregation that he would need a little of their expert care as he sat on the hard floor.

“I don’t think I have ever needed an osteopath so much as I have today,” he joked.

“My back is not altogether geared to sitting on the floor, so I may need some help on my way out.”

King Charles has been an advocate of alternative and complementary medicines, including homoeopathy.

He was patron of the regulatory body the General Osteopathic Council.

He urged health ministers to adopt a more holistic approach to tackling health problems.

King notches up injuries from 40 years of playing polo

King Charles retired after more than 40 years of playing polo in 2005, having notched up an impressive array of injuries.

In 1980 he was thrown and kicked by his pony during a polo match at Windsor and needed six stitches.

A two-inch crescent scar on his left cheek bore witness to the incident.

On another occasion he was hit in the throat, causing him to lose his voice for 10 days.

Charles resisted pressure to give up polo after he collapsed in 1980 at the end of a game in Florida and had to be put on a saline drip.

King narrowly escapes deadly Klosters avalanche

In 1988, skiing off-piste at Klosters on one of Europe’s most dangerous runs, he narrowly escaped the avalanche that killed his good friend Maj Hugh Lindsay, a former equerry to Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles managed to jump out of the way to reach a ledge and helped save the life of his friend, Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, by digging her out of the snow and talking to her to keep her conscious until a helicopter arrived.

He later recalled the horror of the avalanche, saying he had never seen anything so terrifying.

In 1990 he broke his right arm in a fall during a polo match.

A second operation was necessary three months after the tumble because one of the fractures failed to heal, causing him great pain.

In 1992 he had an operation to repair torn cartilage in his left knee – again after a polo injury.

In 1993 he was hurt again during a game at Windsor, aggravating an old back injury.

He also broke a rib when he fell from his horse in a hunting accident in 1998.

The prince insisted on trekking in the Himalayas a few weeks afterwards during an official visit to Nepal and Bhutan.

Three months later in October 1998, he was back in hospital undergoing laser keyhole surgery on his right knee cartilage due to wear and tear from years of sport and exercise.

In June 2001, he fractured a small bone in his shoulder after falling off his horse during a fox hunt.

A few months later in August 2001, he was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital when his horse threw him during a polo match.

He was carried off on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to hospital as a precautionary measure.

King Charles has also strained tendons in his wrist while salmon fishing in Scotland and injured himself gardening.

While tending to his gardens he once accidentally hit his thumb with a mallet and broke his finger, almost severing the tip.

King Charles has said that as a child he was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital to stop his appendix from “exploding”.

He declared on a later visit: “I got here just in time before the thing exploded and was happily operated on and looked after by the nurses.”

King Charles’s appendix procedure took place in February 1962 when he was 13 and studying at Cheam School, near Newbury, Berkshire.