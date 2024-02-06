King Charles diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

Britain's King Charles III has had a form of cancer diagnosed, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The disease was discovered while the king was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate, the palace said. It declined to confirm the type of cancer, but said it is not in the prostate.

The king has been advised to postpone his public appearances while he undergoes a schedule of regular treatments.

He will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to start treatment as an outpatient.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with the king about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Prince Harry said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the king well on X, saying: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

"I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the king, posting on X: "The whole country will be rooting for the King today.

"Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery."

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer sent the king his best wishes, saying on X: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

"We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss also said on X:" Sending every best wish to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer.

"He will be in our thoughts and prayers.

"God Save The King!"

President of Ireland Michael Higgins extended his best wishes to the king and his family.

“The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, is very sorry and concerned to hear today’s statement regarding King Charles’ medical diagnosis," a statement on his behalf said.

“The President has sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Ireland to King Charles for his medical treatment and for his full recovery, as well as to Queen Camilla and his family.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill wished the king a full and speedy recovery.

“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’s illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment, and a full and speedy recovery,” she posted on X.

Mark Drakeford , the First Minister of Wales, has wished the king a “full and swift recovery” after his cancer diagnosis.

In a post on X, he said: “I’m saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges.

“My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.

“I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery.

“Gwellhad buan.”

King Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the king’s hospital stay, Kate, Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s skin cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the king was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

The palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis at 6pm on Monday.

King Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.

Foreign leaders wish king speedy recovery

US President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the king’s cancer diagnosis, as foreign leaders wished Charles a swift recovery.

Mr Biden, who is six years older than the king, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for King Charles during a visit to Las Vegas.

“I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis," he said.

“I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

Mr Biden later tweeted: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.

“Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

His predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, described the king as a “wonderful man”.

The frontrunner for the Republican party posted on his Truth Social platform: “King Charles has cancer.

“He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X: "Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts are with the British people. Amities."

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has wished the king a swift recovery.

“Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country’s toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough," Mr Albanese said on X.

“All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time.

“We wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

King Charles is also Australia’s head of state.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his best wishes.

“I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer," Mr Trudeau tweeted.

“We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery.”

Canada is one of the 14 Commonwealth nations where the king is head of state.