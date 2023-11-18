Nursery teachers among star guests at Princess of Wales' Christmas Carols night

Nursery teachers and midwives will be among the star guests at the Princess of Wales’ now-traditional Christmas carols service.

Kate is making the service a celebration of people who support young children and families, it was announced on Saturday.

Members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, are likely to join the congregation.

The carols event has become a new tradition over the last few years and the 2022 service gave the royal family a chance to remember the death of Queen Elizabeth II and to put on a united front as Prince Harry’s docuseries was released.

The 2023 service will combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none.

As well as again using Westminster Abbey as a venue, there will be 12 extra community carol services across the UK, each hosted by lord lieutenants and supported by William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

This year the service will reflect Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, launched in January, which aims to highlight the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

It has been billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK.

Singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, performer Freya Ridings and singer-songwriter James Bay will be among the entertainers at the Westminster Abbey service, being staged on December 8 and broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

Those attending have been nominated by lord lieutenants across the country and charities associated with members of the royal family.

Christmas 2022

Together at Christmas Carol Service Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Reuters

Last year’s event gave the royal family a chance to show a united front as it was held on the same day as the explosive final episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's series on Netflix.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for the Christmas carol concert hours after the final episode dropped on the streaming channel.

They were joined by King Charles and, Queen Consort Camilla for the first Chrsitma since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Among the guests and stars last year were Melanie C, boxer Nicola Adams, singer Craig David and musician Alexis French.