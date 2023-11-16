Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks weapons supply with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron

Britain will maintain support for Ukraine “for however long it takes”, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks for developments on the supply of weapons into his country.

David Cameron made Ukraine his first international visit, in the same week that he was brought back to the corridors of British power, as fighting rages in Gaza.

President Zelenskyy said he was grateful for the visit as Ukraine presses for weapons with much of the world’s attention diverted to Gaza. He said he has been watching closely for any sign that the western military is flagging.

“The world is not so focused on the Russia situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help,” he said.

Mr Zelenskyy told the former UK prime minister that it is “a pity” that some attention has been distracted away from Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Mr Cameron said: “We will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support that you need – not just this year and next year, but for however long it takes.

“I had some disagreements with my friend Boris Johnson, we've known each other for 40 years, and his support for you was the finest thing that he and his governments did.”

President Zelenskyy and Mr Cameron in Kyiv. UPPO

Mr Cameron was updated on Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russia and held talks on Kyiv's aspirations to join Nato.

Mr Zelenskyy said: “We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure. I am grateful to the UK for its support.”

Mr Cameron was prime minister between 2010 and 2016. He was brought back into the Cabinet on Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he and Mr Cameron held talks at his ministry.

“The UK remains steadfast in providing Ukraine with weapons, increasing their co-production, and ridding the Black Sea of Russian threats,” he posted on X.

Ukraine is trying to build up a Black Sea shipping corridor to revive its seaborne exports, defying threats after Moscow left a UN-brokered deal in July that had allowed some food exports to be transported.

It is not immediately clear when Mr Cameron arrived. Strict security measures in Ukraine mean details of visits by foreign dignitaries are sometimes released after they have happened.