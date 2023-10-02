UK royal family website targeted in cyber attack

Site went down for about an hour and a half in the early hours of Sunday morning

The royal family's website, royal.uk, was taken down for about 90 minutes on Sunday. PA

Soraya Ebrahimi author image
Soraya Ebrahimi
Oct 01, 2023
A royal source has confirmed that the royal family's website experienced a crash on Sunday due to a "denial of service attack."

The attack brought down the site for an hour-and-a-half this morning from 10am.

A denial of service attack means the site was bombarded by traffic, which caused it to stop working, the source said.

It is not the same as hacking, in which whoever is responsible actually gets into a website and the site is compromised.

Neither the content nor the systems of the royal website were accessed on Sunday.

It is currently unknown who is responsible for the cyber attack, the source said.

The site is now up and running as usual.

Updated: October 02, 2023, 6:12 AM
The UK royal familyCyber crime
