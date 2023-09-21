Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping from prison while facing terrorism charges

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping from prison, where he was being held after he was charged with terrorism offences.

The 21-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh at the Old Bailey to deny the charge.

Mr Khalife, who was wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, said: “I am not guilty.”

He is accused of escaping from prison on September 6 by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Mr Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on September 9 after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

This is a developing story