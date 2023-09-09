Terrorism suspect Daniel Khalife recaptured in West London

Escaped terrorism suspected Daniel Khalife has been recaptured by police in West London, Scotland Yard said on Saturday.

Mr Khalife, 21, is awaiting trial for allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information for Iran.

The Metropolitan Police said they had found and arrested him just before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick on the fourth day of a nationwide manhunt.

He is presently in police custody.

Read More Police offer reward for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife after sighting

“We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Mr Khalife, and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course,” the force said.

Officers had been searching the district earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

Police patrol in the Chiswick area. (Jamie Lashmar / PA via AP)

Mr Khalife was being held in prison ahead of trial on offences relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act.

The hunt to find him meant enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passengers.

Home Office Minister Chris Philp congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective” work to re-apprehend Mr Khalife.

“Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive,” policing minister Mr Philp said.

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all officers involved in this operation.”

The former soldier was born in London to an Iranian mother and Lebanese father.