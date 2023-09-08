Police search London's Richmond Park for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife

Police are searching a park in south-west London in the hunt for the escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife.

The 21-year-old went missing on Wednesday from Wandsworth prison, where he was awaiting trial for a terrorism offence.

Metropolitan Police officers were stationed at points around Richmond Park, which is around six miles from Wandsworth, in the early hours of Friday. A helicopter was also circling overhead.

The force confirmed the activity was related to the search for the escaped prisoner on Friday.

In a statement it said: "In response to media enquiries about police activity in Richmond Park, we can now confirm this is linked to the search for Daniel Khalife."

Police have previously said he is linked to Kingston, which is close to Richmond.

Mr Khalife was awaiting trial for allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

Mr Khalife is also facing accusations that he passed information to Iran, according to reports.

This is a developing story.