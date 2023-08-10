UK to host global energy security conference in 2024

Britain will host a global summit on energy security with a major focus on net zero, the government has announced.

Grant Shapps, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, said the gathering would bring together decision-makers to revamp the energy network worldwide.

Major oil companies will be among those on the guest list at the London Energy Security Conference, set for early next year.

The aim is to shore up energy supplies and make the system "more resilient to shocks", the government said.

"Energy security does not stop at our borders," Mr Shapps said. "Our landmark ... conference will bring together international governments and industry leaders to help rewire the global energy system and build collective resilience."

The “inclusive” talks should feature the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle Eastern nations “in the room”, Mr Shapps told Politico.

Russia will not be invited, according to reports.

The conference is part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s aim to make net zero a bigger focus of his government. He reshuffled his top team earlier in the year and created a new department dedicated to energy security and net zero.

The international summit is also a nod to Mr Sunak’s ambitions to give Britain a stronger leadership role on the global stage.

In June he announced the country would host the world’s first global summit on artificial intelligence.

But while Mr Sunak pushes ahead with his green energy agenda, critics have lambasted his administration for unveiling plans to issue hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.