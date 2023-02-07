Rishi Sunak makes energy security and net zero highlights of cabinet reshuffle

Rishi Sunak has established a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as part of his first cabinet reshuffle.

The UK Prime Minister appointed Grant Shapps to oversee the new Whitehall office which will be responsible for securing the country's future energy supply and transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables.

Downing Street said the establishment of the department recognises “the need to secure more energy from domestic nuclear and renewable sources as we seize the opportunities of net zero”.

It is one of four new or redesigned government departments set up by the Sunak administration.

As part of his reshuffle just over 100 days into his time in No 10, Mr Sunak appointed Greg Hands as chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio.

He replaced Nadhim Zahawi who was sacked last week for breaching the ministerial code regarding his tax affairs.

Responding to his new appointment, Mr Shapps tweeted: “Delighted to become the first Secretary of State for the new Department for Energy Security & Net Zero. My focus will be securing our long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and thereby helping to halve inflation.”

Kemi Badenoch, former trade secretary, has been given the new title of Secretary for Business and Trade as part of the merging of the two departments. She will retain responsibility for trade negotiations, including the prospect of a UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

A dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will be overseen by Michelle Donelan in an effort to “drive the innovation that will deliver improved public services, create new and better-paid jobs and grow the economy”.

Lucy Frazer has been appointed as Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport to oversee a department that previously included the digital agenda.

During the Conservative leadership race last summer, Mr Sunak pledged to re-establish a standalone Department for Energy to secure the UK’s future energy supply.

Energy security has been drawn into focus across Europe and the wider world following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Downing Street said that the issues of net zero and energy security are linked.

Asked if the creation of a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero would signal greater prioritisation of net zero, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think the public will judge us by our actions and our continued approach on net zero.

“We do think it’s right to more clearly pull out the government’s focus on that linkage to long-term energy security because the two very much go together.

“Seeking to achieve net zero is, in part, obviously about the importance of keeping 1.5°C alive, but equally, it’s about making sure we have energy security, whether that’s offshore wind or nuclear.”

He said the creation of the new departments is not expected to incur additional costs. They are expected to be up and running from Tuesday, he added.

The Liberal Democrats claimed the reshuffle would cost £60 million.

Christine Jardine, the party's spokeswoman, said Mr Sunak's “rudderless reshuffle” adds weight to the claim he is “looking weaker by the day”.

“This reshuffle will cost the public millions while failing to change the trajectory of this government in crisis,” the Lib Dem MP said. “Rather than fritter away tens of millions of taxpayers’ cash on costly vanity projects, Sunak should spend the money where it’s most needed. This cash could fund 25 million free school meals.”

Mr Hands took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and the Prime Minister to celebrate his new role. He said he was “excited” to chair the Conservative Party after joining in 1986, and called his new position “an honour”.

“The work starts right away,” he wrote.

Lisa Fischer, an energy expert at climate change think tank E3G, said the creation of an energy department with a transition focus could harness change.

“A separate energy department if linked with climate can give useful prominence and focus to the energy transition,” she said.