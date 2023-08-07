New UK rail disruption as drivers begin overtime ban

Travellers face disruption from Monday as UK train drivers begin a new overtime ban as part of a long-running disputeover pay and conditions.

Passengers are warned to check before travelling as 15 companies will be hit by an overtime ban imposed by train drivers’ union Aslef

One operator, Govia Thameslink, blamed the overtime ban, which had not officially started, for the lack of trains on Saturday running between London and Brighton.

Most companies rely on drivers working overtime to run the full time table, so operators may reduce services levels as the ban kicks in.

Fifteen companies running services in England will be affected from Monday, August 7, to Saturday, August 12.

The overtime ban will affect Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Island Line, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

Despite the overtime ban and the continuing disputes between workers and managers, there are no more planned strikes on the railways.

Aslef, representing drivers, is running the overtime ban but has no planned strike dates.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union is locked in its own dispute. It has no planned strikes but could call new dates until November.

London Underground workers called off their strikes planned for Sunday, July 23, to Friday, July 28, after what unions calls a “major step forward” in negotiations.

But that dispute is also not over and more strikes could be announced.

Hospitals, airports and railways have all been hit by strikes in recent weeks.

Last week, some of those workers called off strikes after accepting hard-fought pay deals.

Members of the largest teaching union accepted a 6.5 per cent pay rise for teachers in England and voted to end strikes.

The National Education Union said 86 per cent of its teacher members in England who took part in an electronic ballot voted to accept the progress made in the pay dispute and call off the strike, with a 60 per cent turnout.

Strike action due to start at Gatwick Airport was also called off when union members voted to accept an improved pay offer.