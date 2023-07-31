Which British workers have called off their strike action?

Some of Britain's striking workers have called off their strike after they accepted hard-fought pay deals, prompting hopes that the summer of walkouts may finally be reaching a conclusion.

Hospitals, airports and railways have all been hit by strikes in recent weeks, including on Monday when thousands of members of the Railway, Marine and Transport union walked out, causing delays for millions of commuters.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined below-inflation pay boosts of between 7 to 8 per cent for many public sector workers – including teachers, doctors and police officers – and said that his government would not negotiate further.

About 3.7 million working days were lost through labour disputes from June 2022 through to this year, the highest figure since 1989.

Teachers

On Monday, members of the largest teaching union accepted a 6.5 per cent pay rise for teachers in England and voted to end strikes.

The National Education Union said 86 per cent of its teacher members in England who took part in an electronic ballot voted to accept the progress made in the pay dispute and call off the strike, with a 60 per cent turnout.

It comes after teacher members of the NEU staged eight days of strikes in state schools in England since February in a pay dispute.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan described the decision as “good news” for teachers, parents and children.

“The deal brings an end to the disruption faced by parents and young people and means we can focus on what matters most, giving our children a world-class education,” she said in a statement.

Members of the National Education Union during a rally at the Gala theatre in Durham. Photo: Owen Humphreys

Airport workers

Strikes by workers at Gatwick Airport have also been suspended, with union members either accepting or being balloted on new pay offers.

Unite said planned strikes by DHL workers have been cancelled completely after they voted to accept a 15 per cent pay rise.

“This is an excellent result secured by the steadfast position of our DHL members,” general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“Once again, workers are gaining real material benefits from Unite’s absolute focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions.”

ASC and Menzies workers are currently balloting on improved offers.

If the ASC workers reject the pay offer, they will go ahead with a strike scheduled between August 4 to 8.

Strikes by Menzies workers between July 28 and August 1 have been suspended but if the offer is rejected, strikes between August 4 to 8 will go ahead

London Underground

Planned strikes planned by London Underground workers in July and August were also suspended as workers considered deals.

Members of Aslef and the RMT were due to strike throughout the week in a long-running dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

Both unions said progress had been made in talks at the conciliation service Acas.

“There has been significant progress made by our negotiating team in Acas talks with TfL [Transport for London],” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

“However, this is not the end of the dispute nor is it a victory for the union as yet.

“Our members were prepared to engage in significant disruptive industrial action and I commend their resolve.

“RMT’s strike mandate remains live until October and we are prepared to use it if necessary.”

Doctors

Junior doctor strikes due to start in Scotland in July were suspended after a new pay deal was offered by the Scottish government.

BMA Scotland said the new offer amounted to a 12.4 per cent pay increase this year, an improvement on the 14 per cent over two years previously proposed by ministers.

A three-day walkout, which was due to start on July 12, was averted to allow the union to ballot its members.

However, a strike in the NHS continues to disrupt services in England with radiographers, consultants and junior doctors planning further strikes.

Junior doctors working in the NHS earlier this month launched the longest walkout in NHS history as they try to secure a pay rise of more than one third.