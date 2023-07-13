Rishi Sunak accepts 6% pay rise for public sector workers

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has accepted a 6 per cent pay rise for public sector workers, potentially paving the way for the end of widespread strike action by unions.

Mr Sunak accepted the recommendations from pay review bodies, thought to include 6.5 per cent rises for teachers, 6 per cent for junior doctors and 7 per cent for police.

Questions remain over how the increases will be funded, with the government ruling out extra borrowing to help departments meet the cost.

That could leave the money having to come from within existing budgets, requiring cuts of billions of pounds.

Speaking from Downing Street, Mr Sunak said departments will have to fund the pay rises “elsewhere” rather than from more borrowing.

“Clearly, this will cost all of you as taxpayers more than we had budgeted for,” he said.

“That’s why the decision has been difficult, and why it has taken time to decide the right course of action.”

One way the government will raise funds will be by “significantly” raising fees for migrants’ visa applications and NHS access, Mr Sunak added.

He urged union bosses to “do the right thing and know when to say yes” by accepting the pay offer and calling off the strikes.

“Today’s offer is final. There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year’s settlements and no amount of strikes will change our decision,” he said.

He added that the accepted recommendations were a “fair deal for the British taxpayer”.

Britain has been gripped by strikes for well over a year, with junior doctors launching the longest walkout in NHS history on Thursday as they try to secure a pay rise of more than one third.

Union bosses have demanded inflation-busting wage increases to offset years of real terms pay decreases.

Expand Autoplay Members of the Unite union on the picket line outside Guys and St Thomas' Hospital in London. PA

The new pay recommendations will “allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with government”, teachers unions said in a joint statement with the Prime Minister and Education Secretary.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt earlier said the government would take “difficult but responsible” decisions on the nation’s finances and public sector pay in order to manage debt and curb inflation.

The current level of CPI inflation is running at 8.7 per cent and Mr Sunak – who has promised to cut it to around 5.3 per cent by the end of the year – wants to avoid pay increases which could fuel a wage-price spiral.

Mr Hunt told MPs on Thursday that “it is important to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority to get debt falling and to control borrowing to avoid adding inflationary pressures and risk prolonging higher inflation”.

“That means taking difficult but responsible decisions on the public finances, including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary.”