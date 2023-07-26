Gatwick flights cancelled after storms and staff shortages

Thousands of passengers were left in the lurch by cancellations and delays at London's Gatwick Airport with further problems expected on Wednesday.

Up to 11,000 people were affected as bad weather and staff shortages led to the cancellation of more than 70 flights. At least eight others had already been cancelled on Wednesday morning.

The airport, one of Europe's busiest, had previously warned of potential disruption in summer.

Gatwick is arranging repatriation flights from the Greek island of Rhodes, helping holidaymakers escape escalating wildfires.

Italy's Palermo airport was affected by wildfires on Tuesday and had to close temporarily before limiting flights.

The latest problems began on Monday when unanticipated thunderstorms across Europe and a lack of air-traffic control staff led to the cancellation of one in 10 flights within 24 hours.

A Gatwick representative said “air-traffic control issues and the thunderstorms in Europe led to flying restrictions, which exacerbated the situation”.

An “unforeseen issue” further reduced the number of air-traffic controllers, they added.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats), which manages UK air space and control tower at the airport, confirmed restrictions had been imposed to ensure safe air traffic management.

However, all flights to and from Dubai via London Gatwick are scheduled to run as normal.

“The decisions were taken to ensure that traffic could continue to be managed safely," a Nats representative said.

“We worked closely with the airport and airlines to minimise disruption as far as possible and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience it caused."

Thirty flights were cancelled by easyJet, Gatwick's largest airline.

Another two were diverted to Stansted Airport, to the east of London, due to increased pressure on Gatwick's runway.

Thousands of passengers were forced to wait in the airport, sometimes for up to 24 hours, or to cancel their travel plans entirely. Others rebooked from Heathrow.

EasyJet has acknowledged the issue and told affected customers that they would be recompensed.

“We will always reimburse the expenses customers are due, no matter the reason for a cancellation or delay,” a representative said.

Passengers took to social media to express their frustration.

@easyJet Get all the way to Gatwick for our flight to get cancelled at 3.40am for a 6.15am flight. Only available flight is 2 days later, this is completely unacceptable as we are now missing 2 whole days of our holiday! How can we claim this back? — Amy Guinn (@amylouiseguinn) July 26, 2023

@easyJet How on earth can you cancel a flight 2 hours before it's due to take off! Stranded at Gatwick with no alternative flights! — olorhead (@olorhead) July 26, 2023

Had an awful experience today with the special assistance team, all the years of flying I can honestly say it was a shambles, with the added stress of last minute flight cancellation. — Tugba Ayaz Ogulcan (@tbudak8) July 25, 2023

Gatwick Airport apologised, citing adverse weather, staff shortages and air space restrictions caused by the war in Ukraine war and ongoing strikes by staff at French airports.

The incident follows a warning by Gatwick bosses this month regarding potential disruption due to air-traffic control restrictions.

Last month, EasyJet blamed such limitations for its decision to cancel 1,700 flights this summer.

Gatwick officials said they were working to restore regular service as quickly as possible.