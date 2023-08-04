Niger coup: UK orders partial evacuation of embassy due to security situation

The UK has ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger, a week after the fragile West African country was rocked by a coup.

On Thursday, the UK government, which advised its citizens against travel to the country, said it would be “temporarily reducing” the number of its staff because of the security situation in the capital, Niamey.

“There has been a military takeover in Niger, which has led to protests and unrest,” the Foreign Office said.

“The group who organised the demonstration on July 30 [M62 Movement] have called for another on Thursday, August 3, Niger Independence Day.

"Protests can be violent and the situation could change quickly without warning.”

A group of British citizens left Niger on a French flight bound for Paris on Wednesday.

“We have a team in Paris ready to support them on landing,” said a Foreign Office representative, without saying how many Britons were on the flight.

“The UK’s ambassador and a core team remain in Niger to support the very small number of British nationals who are still there.

"We are grateful to the French for their help in this evacuation."

There are fewer than 100 Britons left in Niger, the BBC reported.

UK ambassador Catherine Inglehearn remains at the airport in Niamey to assist other Britons who want to leave.

I am pleased we have been able to help British nationals who registered with us to leave Niger.



— Catherine Inglehearn (@CMInglehearn) August 2, 2023

The UK's decision to reduce its embassy staff came hours after the US announced a similar move.

The US has chartered a plane to evacuate its non-essential personnel from Niger, a State Department official said on Thursday.

The flight, which is also open to American citizens wishing to leave, is scheduled to depart Friday afternoon from Niamey "if all things go right", the official told reporters.

He said that consular service staff in Niger had begun contacting "several hundred" registered US citizens to ascertain whether they planned to stay or leave.

But many Americans did not wish to leave, he said.

A few US citizens have already boarded flights chartered by France and Italy in recent days, the official said.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the evacuation of its non-essential staff at the embassy in Niamey.

The US has strongly condemned the move to oust President Mohamed Bazoum but, unlike other countries, it has not suspended its aid to Niger.

US aid to the country is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

It has suspended activities such as training with Niamey's military.

Niger, a French colony until 1960, was seen as one of the region's last democracies and a partner with which western countries could work to tackle extremism in the Sahel region.

Mr Bazoum, who was democratically elected two years ago in Niger's first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence from France, was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.

On Thursday, France asked Niger's junta to “fully guarantee” the safety of its embassy in Niamey before planned protests on Thursday in the capital.

The French Foreign Ministry said it asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that “the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel” were guaranteed.

These are “obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention”, the ministry said.

Last week's coup led to protests against Niger's former colonial ruler and traditional ally France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.

During the rally, the windows of the mission were smashed and crowds chanted anti-French slogans.

About 1,000 people were evacuated to France. The group was made up mostly of French citizens but also included other nationalities.

Coup leader Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani late on Wednesday said French citizens “have no objective reason to leave Niger” and that they “did not face the slightest threat”.

France condemned the new authorities' suspension of major French television and radio broadcasters in the country on Thursday.

“France reaffirms its constant engagement and determination in favour of freedom of expression, the press, and the protection of journalists,” the French Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, France 24 and RFI said their broadcasts had been blocked in the country since Thursday afternoon, with a senior official telling AFP the move was “on the instructions of the new military authorities”.

On Thursday afternoon, a delegation from the West African bloc Ecowas arrived in Niger for talks.

Ecowas on Sunday gave the junta a week to reinstate Mr Bazoum or be at risk of a possible military intervention.