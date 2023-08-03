Terrorist groups could exploit a Niger power vacuum, US warns

Washington has warned that terrorists could exploit a power vacuum in Niger after a coup in the West African country last month.

On July 26, the Nigerien military detained President Mohamed Bazoum at his home in Niamey, a move that has rocked West Africa and threatened to destabilise one of the top US allies in the region.

“The steps of a few are not just subverting Nigerien democracy, they're also undercutting Nigerien security and creating a potential vacuum that terrorist groups may very well try to exploit,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

The US remains steadfastly behind Mr Bazoum and has so far refused to call what transpired a coup.

But on Wednesday, following other western countries, the US evacuated non-essential personnel from its embassy.

That followed the Pentagon saying this week that the US had suspended all counter-terrorism training in Niger.

The US has about 1,100 troops stationed in Niger, who remain at their posts. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Mark Milley, said there was no indication of an “imminent” threat to them.

The US is still hosting Nigerien soldiers who did not take part in the coup on bases in Niger.

The Economic Community of West African States has demanded that the Nigerien military restore Mr Bazoum’s powers or it will face severe consequences, including possible military intervention.

The regional alliance, which is led by Nigeria, has already issued sanctions against Niger and closed land and air borders.

Nigeria has cut the electricity it supplies to neighbouring Niger, which relies on Abuja for 70 per cent of its power.

“We support the efforts that Ecowas is making, including the pressure that it's exerting in order to achieve that,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in the day from New York.

Washington is pushing hard for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“While we were giving diplomacy a chance, and we still are giving it a chance, we're going to continue to review all our options around our co-operation with the Nigerien government, given these events,” Mr Kirby said.

He said Washington still believed the window for diplomacy was open, although he acknowledged time was running out.