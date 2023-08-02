US pledges 'unwavering' support for Nigerien President Bazoum as crisis deepens

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “unwavering support” to Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on Tuesday, as the country's military junta comes under further scrutiny.

“The United States rejects efforts to overturn the constitutional order, and stands with the people of Niger, the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and international partners in support of democratic governance and the respect for the rule of law and human rights,” a statement from Washington read.

The US said it would support sanctions against Niger imposed by Ecowas after an emergency meeting in Nigeria on Sunday.

The comments came as the first evacuation flight landed in France early on Wednesday after all land and air borders were closed as part of the sanctions.

Almost 300 people, including a dozen infants, were on board the plane, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

A second flight later arrived in Rome, while Spain has also announced it will evacuate its nationals.

The US said it is “aware” of evacuation efforts but said it had no indication of direct threats to US citizens in the country.

The military coup led by Gen Abdourahmane Tiani has worried western powers with troops fighting Islamist groups in Niger amid growing extremism in the Sahel region of Africa.

Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces attack the headquarters of the PNDS, the party of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, in Niamey on July 27. AFP

Gen Tiani confined President Bazoum to his residence on Wednesday and declared himself ruler two days later.

Washington has suspended counter-terrorism training in Niger following the coup but remains in “close contact” with military leaders.

It has about 1,100 troops stationed in the country and officials have said there are no immediate plans to pull them out.

In December, the EU set up a three-year military mission in Niger, sending between 50 and 100 troops on a training mission, while France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in the country.

Germany suspended financial aid and development co-operation, and UN humanitarian operations have been put on hold.

While the coup has been largely condemned regionally and in the West, some African nations have lent support to the military leaders, saying Ecowas sanctions are a “declaration of war.”

Guinea, Burkina Faso and Mali, all under military rule, have urged Ecowas to “come to its senses.”

Mali and Burkina Faso, which have each undergone two coups since 2020, said in a joint statement that “any military intervention against Niger will be considered a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali” and denounced Ecowas economic sanctions as “illegal, illegitimate and inhumane.”