France evacuates its citizens from Niger after embassy attack

The French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it would start evacuating hundreds of its citizens living in Niger, two days after its embassy in Niamey was attacked by protesters after a military coup.

An alliance of 15 African countries, ECOWAS, issued sanctions against Niger following the coup last week, which include closing all their land and air borders with the landlocked West African country.

Given “the violence” against its embassy on Sunday and “the closure of airspace which leaves our compatriots without the possibility of leaving the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and European nationals wishing to leave the country”, the ministry said. “This evacuation will begin today,” it added.

There are currently between 500 and 600 French citizens living in Niger.

The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa – has sent shockwaves across the region, pitting Niger's former western allies against the likes of Russia and other junta leaders in the region.

On Sunday, supporters of the junta burnt French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niamey, prompting police to fire tear gas in response.

On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's junta one week to relinquish power or face “all necessary measures to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”, including “the use of force”.

The military leadership of Mali and Burkina Faso warned on Monday that any military intervention against Niger would also amount to a declaration of war against the West African nations.

Mr Bazoum and his family remain under house arrest.