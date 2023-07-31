EU backs African leaders' warning to Niger junta to give up power within one week

The EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday said that Brussels fully supported “all measures” adopted and proposed by African leaders following a military coup in Niger last week.

The measures, announced in a statement on Sunday, may include the use of force if the junta does not give up power within one week.

“The European Union supports all the measures adopted by ECOWAS [the Economic Community of West African States] in response to this coup and will support them quickly and resolutely,” said Mr Borrell.

His statement comes two days after the EU suspended budget support to Niamey, which reached between €60 and €100 million a year, as well as all security co-operation activities.

Niger is a key Western ally in its fight against Islamist groups in the Sahel. The EU has deployed between 50 and 100 troops on a three-year military training mission. France has 1500 troops present in Niger while the US has 1100.

It is also one of the poorest countries in the world, receiving close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.

ECOWAS, a regional alliance of 15 countries headquartered in Nigeria, said that it considered the detention of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who remains under house arrest, to be a “hostage situation”.

Should Mr Bazoum not be reinstated president within one week, ECOWAS may “take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”.

ECOWAS said that these measures “may include the use of force” and that chiefs of defence staff would “meet immediately”.

It issued several sanctions against Niger, including closing land and air borders as well as the freezing of Nigerien assets.

The alliance also condemned pronouncements of support for the coup by “foreign governments and foreign private military contractors” in an apparent reference to the head of Russian private militia Yevgeny Prigozhin hailing the coup and offerings his fighters’ services to bring order.

Josep Borrell expressed “resolute support” for all measures decided by Ecowas. EPA

In a voice message on Telegram released on Saturday, Mr Prigozhin described the coup as a moment of overdue liberation from Western colonisers, amid concerns from the West that the coup may give Russia more influence in the region.

The latest events in Niger come one year after a similar coup in Burkina Faso and three years after Mali's president was overthrown by the army, paving the way for Wagner to become active in the country.

Anti-French sentiment is also on the rise in the country, with France formerly ruling Niger between 1922 and 1960.

In Niamey, thousands of protesters waving Russian flags on Sunday attacked the French embassy amid rumours that some of Mr Bazoum’s ministers had taken shelter there. Local security forces dispersed the attackers.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron told Paris-based media that "the President will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests."

There are currently between 500 and 600 French citizens living in Niger.

French multinational mining company Orano Niger said its activities have not been disrupted so far. Roughly one third of French uranium imports come from Niger, according to French daily Liberation.

The French foreign affairs ministry that it had reinforced security at its embassy in Niamey following “unacceptable violence”.

“France welcomes the decisions taken by the Heads of State of ECOWAS,” a statement from the French foreign affairs ministry said, adding it “supports the economic and financial sanctions” against Niger.

French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna on Friday condemned the coup and called for the junta to free Mr Bazoum and his family.

Mr Borrell echoed her calls on Monday, saying that no authority other than Mr Bazoum’s can be recognised.

“He must regain, without delay and without conditions, the freedom and fullness of his office,” said Mr Borrell.

The junta has responded by criticising both ECOWAS and France.

It justified the attacks against the embassy, saying they were caused by “resentment resulting from the destabilising attitude of a Western chancellery”, according to the French newspaper Le Monde.

Col Major Amadou Abdramane, one of the soldiers who ousted Mr Bazoum, claimed on Monday that the toppled government had authorised France to carry out strikes at the presidency to try to free Mr Bazoum. He gave no proof for his claims.

On Sunday, Col Abdraman accused the ECOWAS meeting of making a “plan of aggression” against Niger and said the country would defend itself.

“Tensions with the military are still ongoing. There could be another coup after this one, or a stronger intervention from ECOWAS, potentially military force,” Tatiana Smirnova, a researcher in conflict resolution and peace missions at the Centre FrancoPaix told AP.

“Many actors are also trying to negotiate, but the outcome is unclear.”

The reason for the coup in Niger is not immediately clear, but analysts say that it was triggered by internal power struggles.