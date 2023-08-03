West African defence chiefs consider action in Niger as humanitarian aid threatened

Regional defence chiefs in West Africa will conclude talks on Niger on Thursday, a week after the military coup that has forced neighbouring powers to consider military intervention in response.

Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, has imposed sanctions, issued threats of military force, and made diplomatic overtures in its push to restore the presidency of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was confined to his presidential residence last Wednesday.

It is not clear whether the defence chiefs' meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, will provide further detail on the bloc's threat to authorise the use of force if coup leaders do not reinstate Mr Bazoum by Sunday.

Niger has been isolated since last week's ousting of Mr Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021. He was confined to his presidential residence two days before Presidential Guard Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself as leader.

The coup has threatened international counter-terrorism efforts in the Sahel and also threatens to plunge one of the world's poorest countries into deeper despair.

Niger, which has a population of 26.2 million, received $1.8 billion in aid in 2021, according to the latest figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

That is more than any other West African country except its large neighbour Nigeria, which received $3.5 billion for a population nearly 10 times bigger.

Foreign money accounts for a quarter of Niger's public spending, and international aid represents 9 per cent of its GDP according to economist Dominique Fruchter, AFP reported.

The EU, France and Germany have already suspended aid to Niger, where half the population live below the poverty line, while the World Bank has suspended aid to the public sector until further notice.

"To give up on this support, is to commit hara-kiri," Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou told broadcaster France24 on Sunday, referring to the Japanese term for ritual suicide.

Junta slams 'inhumane' sanctions

In a televised address on Wednesday,Gen Tchiani said the military junta "rejects altogether" sanctions introduced by Ecowas after an emergency meeting at the weekend.

The self-declared new leader of Niger has rejected sanctions imposed by Ecowas as inhumane, vowing to not bow to international pressure as regional leaders say they must prepare for the eventuality of troops on the ground.

The junta "refuses to give in to any threats, wherever they come from. We refuse any interference in the internal affairs of Niger", he said on the eve of the country's independence day.

Gen Tchiani said the sanctions were "cynical and iniquitous" and designed to humiliate the defence and security forces and Niger, and make the country ungovernable.

Ecowas has mentioned military intervention as a "last resort" if President Bazoum is not restored to power within a week.

"The military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality," Abdel Fatau Musah, Ecowas commissioner for political affairs, peace and security said on Wednesday.

