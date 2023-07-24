Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences

Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terrorist offences, including directing a terrorist group, police in London have said.

The 56-year-old radical preacher was arrested in East London last week by counter-terrorism officers who also arrested a 28-year-old man at Heathrow Airport.

The Metropolitan Police on Sunday charged Mr Choudary with being a member of a proscribed organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and directing a terrorist operation.

Meanwhile, Khaled Hussein has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Police detained Mr Hussein, a Canadian citizen, after he had flown into Heathrow Airport on July 17.

Mr Choudary, a British-Pakistani, was arrested on the same day.

The pair were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody.

They will appear before Westminster Magistrates later on Monday.