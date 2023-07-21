Prince George pictured smiling in photograph released to mark 10th birthday

Prince George can be seen smiling for the camera in a relaxed pose in a photograph that has been released to mark his 10th birthday.

Behind the lens was photographer Millie Pilkington, who also captured Prince Louis on camera ahead of his fifth birthday in April, and the Prince of Wales embracing his three children in a photograph to mark Father’s Day in June.

Prince George is shown sitting on a set of outdoor steps at Windsor earlier this month wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers.

The future king turns 10 on Saturday and has had an eventful month in the lead-up to his birthday.

Last Sunday, Prince George watched from the Royal Box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the grand slam title, foiling the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling eighth win at SW19.

He sat next to his sister, Princess Charlotte, who was making her first visit to the tournament.

Before the start of the match, the prince met eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, nominated to perform the coin toss for the men’s singles final, who showed the prince the coin as he chatted with the family on the Players’ Lawn.

The Prince of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Wimbledon final.

A few days before the Wimbledon final, Prince George and his younger siblings sat in the cockpit of a C-17 transport aircraft and played with the switches as they enjoyed a family day out at an air show.

They toured the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, privately with their parents, as their school holidays began in earnest.

At the beginning of the month, Prince George enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket when they were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Prince George was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London at 4.24pm on July 22, 2013, weighing about 3.8 kilograms.

He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, Prince William.