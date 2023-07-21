Milestones from Prince George’s life as he turns 10

Prince George will turn 10 on Saturday. The world has watched him grow up in the spotlight – from the moment Prince William and his wife Kate introduced him on the steps of London’s St Mary’s hospital, to accompanying his parents as they carry out their royal duties.

Here are 10 memorable moments from the young prince’s life so far…

A new future king, 2013

Weighing about 3.8kg, George was born at 4.24pm on July 22, 2013.

Just as Princess Diana and Prince Charles did with William and Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate posed outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London to show the new prince – then third-in-line to the throne (now second) – to the world’s press gathered outside.

Speaking in 2020 on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate told host Giovanna Fletcher they didn’t know the gender before he was born.

“It was a surprise,” she said. “But also seeing… you know, your husband, William... seeing the pure joy of his face, it was really special.”

First overseas trip, 2014

Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George during their three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Photo: Getty

One of the princess's favourite pictures of George was taken during his first official over seas trip to New Zealand.

Photographer Simon Woolf took a snap of the family during a group playdate hosted by Plunkett's Parent's Group at Government House, Wellington in April 2014, during the royals' three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.

A moment with grandma, 2015

George was spotted talking to his “Gan Gan” – which is what he called the late Queen Elizabeth II – at the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte in July 2015.

The prince wore a pair of red shorts and matching shirt for the ceremony at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate, while his Spanish nanny Maria Borrallo looked on.

Meeting the Obamas, 2016

George got a head start on meeting heads of state when he met then-US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace in April 2016.

The couple, who were in the UK on a state visit, met with the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as George, who was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to greet the world leader.

A couple of weeks later at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in Washington, Obama joked: “Last week Prince George showed up to our meeting in his bathrobe. That was a slap in the face.”

A new generation of royal style, 2013-present

Prince George wearing shorts and socks. Reuters, Getty Images

The little prince has his own signature style, and has been often spotted wearing his "socks and shorts" look. He is often spotted in dark socks, usually pulled up to his knees.

First day of school, 2017

For George's first day of school, Prince William accompanied the little royal, who wore a navy blue uniform, to private school Thomas’s Battersea in September 2017.

Page boy duty, 2018

George has been a page boy at four weddings so far.

He took on the duty at his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 and for mum Kate’s close friend, Sophie Carter.

He was also page boy for Princess Eugenie's wedding when she married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Attending public sporting events, 2021

Kate is famously sporty and William is the patron of many sporting associations, so it’s no wonder George has grown up to play and enjoy sport too.

“They are trying to teach him the rules," the princess told Hello! about George learning rugby at school. “They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique.”

The prince made his first debut at a sporting event with his parents at the England versus Germany football match during the Uefa Euro 2020 tournament in 2021.

George has since often accompanied his parents to British sporting events, including Wimbledon, football matches and rugby games.

Saying goodbye to Gan Gan, 2022

George was only nine when he attended the Queen’s state funeral in London last year.

The ceremony in September 2022 was attended by global leaders, and George was front and centre with his parents and other senior royals, wearing a sombre black suit for the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Taking his place, 2023

From left, Anne, Princess Royal; Prince George; Kate, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis; Prince William; Princess Charlotte; King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles on his official birthday on June 17. Reuters

It’s a famous spot he’s stood at a few times during his young life, and George once again took his place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for this year’s Trooping the Colour parade to honour his grandfather King Charles on his official birthday on June 17.