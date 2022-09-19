Prince George and Princess Charlotte join mourners in front row at queen's funeral service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Monday joined their parents in the front row of mourners at the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince, 9, and princess, 7, walked with Prince William and his wife Catherine in a procession behind the monarch’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could be seen placing their hands on their children's shoulders in support.

They later took their seats together in the front row, close to the queen’s coffin.

The young royals could be seen fidgeting at times during the hour-long service, with George thumbing through the order of service and Charlotte looking around, swinging her feet.

The young princess, who is third in line to the throne behind her father and brother George, could also be seen whispering to her mother during the ceremony.

From left, Prince William, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte sit at the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. AP

After the service, the children, who had arrived with Queen Consort Camilla, drove behind the queen's coffin to Windsor.

The couple’s youngest child, Louis, 4, did not attend the service. The fourth in line to the throne stole the show at the queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, waving, pulling faces and blowing raspberries to his mother.