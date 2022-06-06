How Queen Elizabeth II's great-greatchildren stole the show at platinum jubilee

The platinum jubilee to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne has come to a close.

The action-packed long weekend featured highlights such as the queen appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and some of the world’s biggest musical acts performing for her, including Diana Ross’ first live gig in the UK in 15 years.

However, some of the most scene-stealing moments from the weekend came courtesy of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, most notably Prince Louis.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate stole the show while on the palace balcony, providing animated reactions to the jubilee fly-past, as well as during the jubilee celebrations.

He sat on the lap of his grandpa, the Prince of Wales, at the jubilee pageant and gave his mum the Duchess of Cambridge, a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle. He also stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

Meanwhile his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were all smiles during the celebrations.

Other royal youngsters in attendance included Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, and Peter Phillips's daughters Savannah and Isla.

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, also made his first public appearance as part of the British royal family, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August, 1.

Scroll through the gallery below to see highlights from day four of the platinum jubilee.