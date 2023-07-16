Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Wimbledon men's final

Prince George was joined by Princess Charlotte who took her seat in the Royal Box in Wimbledon’s Centre Court for the first time to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The young royals, with Prince George dressed in a smart suit and tie and Prince Charlotte wearing a blue dress, attended with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales to see the Serb play Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 20.

Princess Charlotte held Kate’s hand and walked ahead of Prince George and Prince William to reach the Players’ Lawn upon arriving at SW19 around noon, and greeted Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles’ champion Gordon Reid.

Prince Louis was “very upset” that he was not attending, Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme.

“It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching," the princess said.

“Charlotte, you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring.

“Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

The princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practicing being a ball boy.

“He (Louis) tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us," Joel said after their conversation.

“He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

Princess Charlotte petted Stella the springer spaniel, who searched Centre Court on Sunday morning on her last day at Wimbledon before retiring.

The young princess was also introduced to eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, who is representing the charity WaterAid and performed the coin toss at the match.

Sunday marks Kate’s third visit to Wimbledon, this time wearing a green dress by Roland Mouret, over the course of this year’s tournament.

The princess attended on Saturday and consoled a tearful Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian lost the ladies’ singles final against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Asked in a press conference what the princess had said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing as last year: to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice.

“She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not.

“I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

And Kate had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.