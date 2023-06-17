Prince Louis steals the show at King Charles' Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis, the five-year-old grandson of Charles III, became a star once again during the king's inaugural Trooping the Colour ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

The prince, fourth in line to the throne and known for his playful antics, captivated hearts during the king’s official birthday celebration, filled with pomp and military pageantry.

The thousands singing the national anthem and cheering in The Mall were acknowledged by the king and Queen Camilla with a wave.

Present with the king and queen on the palace balcony were working members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As part of the Trooping fly-past tradition, which was extended due to a reduced display in May because of poor weather, Prince Louis did not disappoint.

Saluting during the fly-past, the young prince also appeared to mimic riding a bike, and at one point, he covered his ears as planes passed overhead.

On a carriage ride with his siblings and mother, the prince held his nose, seemingly trying to avoid the smell of horse manure from the military mounts.

It was the first time in more than 30 years a monarch had ridden a horse throughout Trooping the Colour.

(Left-right) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. PA

King Charles, for the first time as head of state, rode on to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall to inspect the lines of guardsmen.

It had been a similar period since five of the nation’s most prestigious regiments had gathered to celebrate the sovereign’s official birthday.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate, recently appointed royal colonels, took on new roles during the ceremony, no longer mere spectators.

Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also appeared the balcony, together with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Colonels William, Anne and Edward rode behind King Charles while Queen Camilla and Princess Kate were in a carriage. The Queen and the Princess of Wales wore outfits reflecting their military associations.

The King's first Trooping the Colour concluded with formation flying from the Red Arrows, who trailed red, white and blue smoke over the capital.