King Charles III to ride out during Trooping the Colour parade

King Charles III will become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback on Saturday, restoring a royal tradition that dates back more than two and a half centuries.

Thousands of people will watch the king, 74, take the salute from troops during the parade in central London on Saturday to mark the first official birthday of his reign.

During the meticulously choreographed military tradition, the king will ride from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, where he will receive a royal salute.

He will then inspect soldiers on parade before returning to watch a six-minute ceremonial flypast of aircraft from the palace balcony, featuring 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

The display has been extended to make up for the flypast on coronation day being scaled down because of bad weather.

The aircraft will take off from 15 locations up and down the UK before meeting in the south-east of England and flying across London.

The event will feature a mix of aircraft, ranging from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight dating from the 1940s and the C-130 Hercules on its final ceremonial flight, to several Typhoon fighter jets and the Envoy IV CC1, which is making its flypast debut.

At the front of the flypast will be a Juno HT1 piloted by Flight Lieutenant Tom Knapp from 60 Squadron, No 1 Flying Training School at RAF Shawbury.

The Ministry of Defence said many of the aircraft taking part in the flypast have been involved in operations around the world this year, including the Nato air policing mission in Eastern Europe and the evacuation of British citizens from Sudan.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, said: "We are very proud to be able to showcase our capabilities to our commander-in-chief, on this historic occasion for his majesty the king.

"We have planned a fitting and appropriate tribute for our monarch, that should be a true spectacle for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

Air officer commanding 1 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, said: "It is a great honour to be part of his majesty the king's birthday celebrations, where the flypast is an opportunity for us to showcase formation, precision and excellence in the air to our commander-in-chief on such a special occasion."

Trooping the Colour celebrates the sovereign's official birthday, a custom started by German-born King George II in 1748, who wanted a summer celebration because his actual birthday was on October 30.

The present king's real birthday is on November 14.

The monarch was joined by his wife Queen Camilla and members of the royal family to watch the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards troop their colour, with the sovereign's escort provided by the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, with her favourite steed, a black mare called Burmese, for the 18th and final time in the annual ceremony before the mare was taken to Windsor for retirement.

Rather than train another horse for the ceremony the queen decided in future to be driven in a carriage.

Her decision came five years after a man fired blank shots at her while she was riding along The Mall on Burmese.

The former Royal Canadian Mounted Police horse began to rear in fright but the queen, an accomplished equestrian, quickly brought the horse back under control.

The man, Marcus Sarjeant, was sentenced to five years in jail.

King Charles, his only sister Princess Anne and heir to the throne Prince William all rode at last year's event, which formed part of four days of celebrations for the late queen's platinum jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne.

It was one of her last public appearances before her death in September, aged 96.