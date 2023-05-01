New photograph of Princess Charlotte released to mark her eighth birthday

A natural, happy photograph of a smiling Princess Charlotte has been released before her eighth birthday on Tuesday.

Her mother, the Princess of Wales, took the picture of the young princess grinning in a white dress with flowers on it at Windsor this weekend.

Charlotte and her brothers are expected to watch their grandfather be crowned on May 6.

The princess is expected to accompany her siblings in the procession from Westminster Abbey, which will follow the king’s coronation, according to newspaper reports.

Charlotte is the second child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the younger sister of Prince George, aged nine. She also has a younger brother, Prince Louis, five.

George will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

Princess Charlotte - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A portrait of Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor this weekend by her mother, the Princess of Wales, before her eighth birthday on Tuesday. The Princess of Wales

The trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards, with royal fans hoping for a repeat of Louis’s antics during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and Charlotte attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, alongside her brothers.

Last month, a smiling Louis was photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother Kate before his fifth birthday.

Princess Charlotte steals the show as UK royals attend Commonwealth Games - video

Princess Charlotte steals the show as UK royals attend Commonwealth Games

Charlotte has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother George, and her great-grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II once remarked how she likes to look after George.

Kate has previously said her daughter is “the one in charge”.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 3.71kg.

She is a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria and is third in line to the throne.