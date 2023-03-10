Kate wears Pakistani-designed headscarf for Muslim community centre visit

The Princess of Wales wore a headscarf to visit a Muslim community centre in England on Thursday.

She accompanied her husband, Prince William, to thank “amazing” volunteers at Hayes Muslim Centre, who are involved in aid and fundraising for survivors of the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

For the visit, Kate wore a black Catherine Walker coat over a black ribbed Alexander McQueen dress with a black and white head scarf. Commonly called a dupatta in the Indian subcontinent, the garment is part of a set designed by Pakistani designer Elan that includes the kurta she wore during her official visit to Pakistan in 2019.

The Princess of Wales wore a headscarf by a Pakistani designer to visit a Muslim centre in England on March 9; right, wearing a kurta by the same designer in Pakistan in October 2019. Getty Images

She carried a black Grace Han handbag, wore black suede Gianvito Rossi shoes and Skyla London pearl earrings.

For the British royal family, pearl earrings are worn in times of mourning and loss, which will have likely been a conscious design from her stylist, as the couple were paying tribute to lives lost in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake. The death toll has now surpassed 50,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Prince William and Kate met members of the community who have been fundraising for survivors.

“It's sad that there's a need to do funding — it's amazing there are communities like this here raising [funds],” the princess said during the visit.

The couple visited Pakistan in the autumn of 2019. Throughout the visit, Kate wore a number of outfits by Pakistani designers, including an embroidered shalwar kameez by Pakistani textile company Gul Ahmed and a blue kurta by Maheen Khan.

