Summer travel chaos expected with delays on roads, at ports and airports

Millions of people will set off on holiday this weekend in the UK, putting pressure on roads, ports and airports.

The getaway coincides with the long summer break for pupils, which begins on Friday for most schools in England and Wales.

The RAC estimates 12.6 million people will set off on day trips or holidays by car between Friday and Monday alone, causing “bumper-to-bumper traffic”.

Hotspots are expected to include the M5 south from near Bristol (Junction 15) to Bridgwater (Junction 23), which is a popular route for holidaymakers travelling to the South West.

Read more Eurostar introduces facial scanning for UK passport holders to avoid manual checks

Another motorway stretch likely to experience hold-ups is the M25 clockwise between Junction 10 for the A3 to Kingston and Junction 6 for the A22 to East Grinstead.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “There's no doubting the UK remains an ever-popular holiday destination with millions of drivers expected to take to the roads at the end of this week as schools in England and Wales close for summer.

“With the West Country leading the pack when it comes to the most popular part of the country to visit, it means routes heading south and west are likely to encounter some of the longest queues.

“Anyone using the M5 southbound from Bristol should anticipate bumper-to-bumper traffic, with those travelling outside peak periods most likely to have a better journey.”

Holidaymakers sailing from Dover have also been told to prepare for long queues. The port has urged travellers to arrive three hours before sailing, with delays of two and a half hours expected due to the impact of enhanced post-Brexit checks by French border officials, the Police Aux Frontieres.

The installation of a new Police Aux Frontieres booth is expected to be finished by Friday with the aim of minimising disruption.

The port is also continuing to use a new system for processing coach passengers, involving Advanced Passenger Information checks being carried out away from the main port facility during busy periods.

This was introduced for the May half-term after some coach passengers were stuck at the port for more than 10 hours during Easter.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said: “When passengers arrive they will be processed through border controls – anticipated to take around 90 minutes on peak days.

Decades of flight: Heathrow through the years – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Heathrow Airport in London, the UK's busiest, has been a travel hub for decades. Here 'The National' takes a look back at Heathrow through the years. All photos: Getty Images

“However, our modelling indicates that processing times may be up to two and a half hours during the peak hours of 6am to 1pm during the first couple of Saturdays and Sundays of the summer holidays, due to the extreme popularity of these days.

“We care about every passenger that chooses to travel via the Port of Dover and have worked hard to ensure the best experience possible as they transit through on their summer holidays.”

Mr Bannister said his staff have done “everything we possibly can” to minimise delays.

He added: “People would anticipate if they're travelling at very popular times on very busy days there will be some queuing.

“We can't plan for unforeseen circumstances such as technical issues, industrial action or road traffic accidents on the approaches into the port.

“If these happen that could throw us some more challenges.

“What Dover has demonstrated time and time again is that we can be very resilient in our operations and clear the disruption very quickly.”

It comes after the introduction of a facial recognition system which allows Eurostar passengers departing from London to avoid manual tickets and passport checks by UK officials.

The system at St Pancras station is aimed at easing congestion.

Before they travel passengers use an app to scan their identity document and verify their face and ticket.

At the station they walk in front of a screen that detects their faces.

If they are approved they can proceed through doors which open automatically.

The SmartCheck system, developed by iProov, is available to Business Premier and Carte Blanche passengers.

Bags are still being scanned by security staff and French border officials are continuing to check passports.

Impact of strikes

In London, Underground drivers are set to strike from July 23 until July 28 in a long-running dispute over pensions and conditions. There will be no action, however, on Monday July 24.

More than 20,000 members of the biggest rail union will also strike on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 29, leading to cancellations for several operators.

Industrial action by Aslef members until Saturday July 22 could also lead to rail cancellations this week.

Strikes are expected to cause major disruption at Gatwick, one of the busiest airports in the UK.

Gatwick airport staff have announced a series of strikes in an unresolved pay dispute.

A walkout in a dispute over pay will involve 1,000 workers at the London airport, including baggage handlers, check-in staff and ground handlers.

They will stage eight days of strike action spread across the peak summer travel period.

The Unite union said industrial action will take place from July 28 to August 1, and August 4 to August 8, after failed talks with the four major ground-handling companies, ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS, and DHL Services.

The union has said the action will “inevitably” cause disruption to flights at the height of the summer holiday season. Gatwick said it is supporting its airlines to ensure flights operate as scheduled.

Heathrow Airport security workers recently called off 31 days of strikes planned for this summer after receiving an improved pay offer, representing a rise of between 15.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent.

The west London airport, which is Britain's busiest airport, expects around 850,000 passengers to depart in the first week of the summer holidays.