Traffic queues begin to build in Dover ahead of Easter getaway

Queues are building at the Port of Dover, leading to delays for holidaymakers at the start of the Easter getaway.

Early on Thursday, ferry operator DFDS was reporting 60-minute queues at border control at the Kent port. But by noon, the wait was 90 minutes, although check-in remained “free-flowing”, it said on Twitter.

READ MORE Heathrow strikes, rail and road delays set to hold up Easter holidaymakers

The company told passengers: "Unfortunately due to high volumes of traffic there are queues at border controls.

"Once you arrive at check-in we will get you away as quick as we can."

In response, one passenger wrote at 9.25am: "We have been standing for 50 minutes. No movement whatsoever."

There are fears travellers at Dover will face more disruption after chaotic scenes last weekend when thousands of people were delayed, reportedly by up to 14 hours.

Port of Dover declares critical incident

Delays at the port have been blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit.

Port officials said they held a "urgent review" with ferry operators and the French authorities in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last weekend's delays.

Meanwhile, European aviation is gearing up for potential Easter travel disruption brought on by strikes and cancellations.

In France, which has been rocked by waves of strikes and protests against pension reforms, rail operator SNCF said to expect disruption on many lines, and the DGAC civil aviation authority asked airlines to reduce flights by 20 per cent at some regional airports including Marseille-Provence and Bordeaux.

Departures from Britain during the Easter weekend are due to go up 11 per cent compared with last year, though still lower than before the coronavirus crisis.

At Europe’s largest airport, Heathrow, two groups of security officers are nearing the end of a 10-day strike, which finishes on Sunday.

Travellers queue to check-in at Heathrow Airport. EPA

The walkout prompted warnings of impending chaos for travellers, but the west London airport said its contingency plans were working well and lanes remained free-flowing on Thursday.

Back in Dover, ferry companies are asking coach operators booked on sailings on Good Friday — expected to be the busiest day for outbound Easter travel from Dover — to "spread the travel" across the three-day period from Thursday to Saturday.

Additional "temporary border control infrastructure" has also been installed.

Transport minister Richard Holden described last weekend's conditions at Dover as "unacceptable".

He told Sky News: "I don't want to see kids on coaches or families in cars queuing up and waiting unnecessarily long periods of time."

Asked who should apologise for the situation, he said: "The port have made it clear that there is a difficult situation there, but there were some weather-related issues in the Channel as well, and there are going to be pinch points at peak times of the year, and small things can knock those best-laid plans off as well."

Meanwhile, drivers have been warned to expect long delays on popular routes over the coming days.

The RAC is predicting that up to 17 million leisure trips by car will take place between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Major roads in south-west England and some in the Home Counties are likely to experience the worst congestion on Friday.

Queues are likely to be increased by engineering work on the railways, including the closure of London Euston station over the bank holiday weekend.