G7 to agree on Ukraine security package in major step towards ending war

All G7 allies are set to sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said could “return peace to Europe”.

The accord marks the first time that so many countries have agreed on a comprehensive, multi-year security arrangement with another country.

Mr Sunak said the UK had played a leading role in the pact.

Wednesday’s G7 declaration, which is expected to be ratified on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defence.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while developing Ukrainian industry, Downing Street said.

Mr Sunak used an address to the Munich security conference in February to say why the international community had a duty to ensure Ukraine was never again left vulnerable to Russian aggression.

He pushed for the country to be put in the best possible position for any future ceasefire negotiations.

Mr Sunak, who arrived in Vilnius saying he was keen to get a non-Nato deal “over the line”, said the agreement would be a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counter-offensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin’s front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term," he said.

“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again.

“Supporting their progress on the pathway to Nato membership, coupled with formal, multilateral and bilateral agreements, and the overwhelming support of Nato members, will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe.”

Downing Street did not set out more precise details about the G7 pact but reports have suggested that the multi-country agreement with Kyiv could emulate the defence agreement between the US and Israel.

Washington and Israel have a military and technology deal to give the country protection in the Middle East but without offering a Nato-style clause to come to its aid during a time of attack.

The UK has also announced its plans to deliver more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles to Ukraine.

The British Army vehicles will be given to Ukraine to boost its counter-offensive.

Officials say the vehicles will ensure front line forces have the means to carry ammunition and equipment, move injured soldiers and recover damaged vehicles.

Thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition will be immediately delivered to Ukraine as part of the package.

A £50 million ($64.6 million) equipment support contract will sustain what the UK has already provided to Ukraine, including spare parts, technical support and maintenance training.

The UK will also launch a project through Nato to establish a medical rehabilitation centre to support the recovery and return of soldiers to Ukraine’s lines of defence after they are injured in combat.

The centre will be paired with the UK’s world-leading Stanford Hall, drawing on UK expertise and support to accelerate recovery and reduce the long-term impacts of war.

The centre will treat the most severely injured, helping them to adapt to prothesis, relearn to walk and regain confidence and ambition for the future.

For those less severely injured, the centre will accelerate their recovery, helping them to return to the Armed Forces to defend Ukraine.