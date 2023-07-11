Stoltenberg expects Nato to offer Ukraine a clear path to membership

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary General, has revealed Ukraine will be offered a three-point, accelerated path to membership at the inaugural meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council in Vilnius on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday, Mr Stoltenberg said Ukraine's military could be brought into the alliance in a process involving increased support from western allies.

Alliance leaders will commit to offering more military support to ensure the country regains territory in the war with Russia, in turn boosting its integration with western forces, he said.

"I have proposed a package with three elements to ensure full interoperability between Ukrainian and Nato forces," Mr Stoltenberg said. "I expect allies will send a clear, united and positive message on the path towards membership for Ukraine.

"Some allies are having bilateral and multilateral dialogues with Ukraine on a framework to have in place continued support for Ukraine. This will complement and supplement the decisions made at the summit."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan listen during a bilateral meeting between Joe Biden and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius. Reuters

Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, said Nato members would make a "united, positive signal" on Ukraine's path towards membership during the summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the inaugural meeting of the new council, an upgrade from the previous committee-level consultations.

"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance," Mr Zelenskyy said in Kyiv. "Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal."