Ford Fiesta reaches the end of the road

The Ford Fiesta, one of the world’s most popular models, reached the end of the road on Friday as production stopped at the company’s German factory.

As Fiesta workers clocked out in Cologne, the car is heading for its place in motoring history.

More than 22 million were produced globally and more Fiestas were sold in the UK than any other car model.

It was Britain's best-selling vehicle every year between 2009 and 2020. Even Iast year it was still the UK’s 10th most popular as another 25,000 were registered.

There were 1.5 million Fiestas licensed for use on UK roads in 2022, still ahead of all other models.

The Fiesta was an instant hit when it was introduced in 1976 as it met the demand for smaller, more efficient cars. Now it is making way for the future electric cars.

“At Ford in Europe, we are rapidly transitioning to an electric future,” the company said.

“As part of this transition, production of the Fiesta in Cologne, Germany, will be discontinued on July 7, and a new era at the Cologne Electric Vehicle Centre will begin.”

The end of production comes after Ford axed the Mondeo in 2021, while earlier this year it stopped making the S-Maxx and Galaxy people carriers.

Production of the Ford Focus will end in 2025. Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

Ford Cologne factory is moving to making electric vehicles. Getty

“I think the end of the Ford Fiesta paves the way for what is likely to happen across the board as we head towards electrification and the 2030 cut-off,” said Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader.

“That's because there isn't much margin in small cheap cars any more. Right now, Fiesta isn't viable, and the same will be true for other brands.

“That said, it does mark the end of a truly iconic car. Given its huge success over the years, many people will, I'm sure, be disappointed with the move.

“There are still plenty available in the second-hand market with over 13,000 currently advertised on our marketplace, ranging from just a few hundred pounds, all the way up to £30,000 – so we'll certainly see many of them on our roads for the foreseeable future.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway, said: “We continue to see high demand for the Ford Fiesta, as our dealer partners remain keen to stock their forecourts with this modern day classic.

“And with the average sold price of Ford Fiestas increasing by 14 per cent in the last few months alone, it's a testament to the popularity of this timeless model.

“The ceasing of production of new Ford Fiestas may mean the end of an era, but the used car market will continue breathing life into this much sought-after car for years ahead.”

The final two Fiestas which roll off the assembly line will likely be kept by Ford. One will be stay in Germany, while the other will go to its UK heritage collection.