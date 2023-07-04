Ulez fight to charge London's polluting cars arrives in High Court

The battle between car convenience and air pollution reaches the UK’s most senior court on Tuesday in a fight that could play into motoring policy decisions around the country.

The contentious plan from London’s political leaders, which prompted protests and sabotage, extends the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) to cover all of the capital’s roads and extends it into surrounding counties.

Four Conservative-led outer London councils and Surrey County Council have challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan's plan and now the High Court will hear the case just weeks before the Ulez expansion is set to take effect.

The new Ulez borders envisioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan's will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

If it goes ahead, Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 ($16) daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The scheme was first introduced in 2019 and is separate from the city's two-decades-old congestion charge for central London.

“They're hitting working-class people again,” said self-employed builder Chris Fordham, 62, who drives a non-compliant 2012 diesel van. “I'm thinking about packing up work.”

Environmental group Greenpeace criticised the councils for going to court, accusing them of “fighting completely the wrong battle”.

“They should be putting their energy and resources into bringing down air pollution, not a key anti-pollution measure,” said Areeba Hamid of Greenpeace UK.

The current Ulez is in force inside the North and South Circular roads – a perimeter route across London – and the expansion covers all London boroughs.

The map shows the current and expanded Ulez zones. TfL

Mr Khan insists the bigger Ulez will help improve the city's “toxic air pollution”, which causes thousands of annual deaths and life-changing illnesses.

An estimated 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year from conditions related to air pollution, Mr Khan said.

He developed adult-onset asthma nine years ago and blames it on decades of breathing the capital's poor air.

In a legal first in 2021, a coroner ruled that poor air quality from vehicle emissions made a “material contribution” to the death of a nine-year-old London girl who suffered a severe asthma attack.

London's Ulez mirrors similar low-emission zones to improve air quality in more than 200 cities in 10 countries across Europe.

Petrol cars registered pre-2006 and diesel vehicles first registered before September 2015 are unlikely to meet the minimum emissions standards required.

Transport for London – a local government body – estimates that fewer than 200,000 such vehicles currently enter the new zone, based on existing Ulez camera analysis.

The RAC motoring group used a freedom of information request to discover that more than 850,000 ineligible vehicles are registered within London alone.

TfL also confirmed that more than 200 enforcement cameras have suffered sabotage.

TfL says all revenue is reinvested into running and improving the capital’s transport network, such as expanding bus routes in outer London.