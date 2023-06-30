BBC weather app glitch wrongly predicts cold spell for UK

The BBC has apologised for “technical issues” which caused their weather app and website to forecast UK temperatures dropping to a chilly 7°C.

The services predicted temperatures under 10°C across Britain for next week, despite the Met Office forecasting figures in the teens and twenties.

Unusually low summer temperatures were also shown on the BBC News at Ten on Thursday.

It comes as June is set to be the hottest on record in the UK with temperatures continuing to soar.

The BBC Weather account tweeted on Thursday night: “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app.

We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault.”

They added on Friday morning: “Unfortunately we’ve still got technical issues… it’s not actually going to be 7 or 8°C.”

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, weather presenter Simon King also addressed the glitch, saying “Temperatures over the next few days are about 16 to 23°C by day and about 9 to 12°C overnight, about the average really for the time of year.

”Not the 7 or 8°C you are currently seeing on our website or app – so apologies.

”There is still a technical glitch in that respect.”

Apologies that the technical glitch with our data on the website and app are still not completely fixed.



Teams are working hard to resolve it as soon as possible.https://t.co/KoDF1XJptF — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 30, 2023

A problem at third-party supplier MeteoGroup is said to be behind the inaccurate forecasts.

The Met Office is currently predicting highs around 19°C in London for Friday with the rest of the week expected to see temperatures between 13 and 24°C.

A slightly colder picture is being forecasted in Edinburgh with the week expected to have highs of 17°C and lows of 10°C.

Cardiff is predicted to have temperatures between 13 to 19°C for the next week, while Belfast will be similar with lows of 10°C and highs around 18°C, according to the Met Office.