UK population 'to hit 80 million' as immigration surges

The UK population will increase by nearly 16 million to pass 80 million by 2046, a new report predicts.

Such a surge would be significantly higher than the growth in the past 25 years, when the population grew by nine million between 1996 and 2021.

Migration Watch, author of the report, said the worsening of the housing crisis will be the “most glaring result” of the upward trend.

Fifteen cities the size of Birmingham would have to be built over the next quarter of a century to meet the country’s growing housing needs, the British think tank said.

Immigration is likely to fuel the expected shift in population numbers, as birth rates continue to plummet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a pledge to “stop the boats” of migrants crossing the English Channel illegally one of the five key pillars of his premiership.

But Migration Watch, which campaigns for for lower immigration, accused him of trying to divert attention from “out of control” levels of legal immigration.

Legal and illegal migration is expected to fuel an increase in the UK population, Migration Watch says. Getty Images

Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that net migration into the UK in 2022 was 606,000. This represented a 24 per cent increase on the previous high of 488,000 in 2021.

Mr Sunak has vowed to bring net migration down to below 500,000.

The report was released on Thursday as Migration Watch launched its Campaign to Cut Immigration.

"With net migration now running at over 600,000 a year, the most glaring result will be a worsening of the housing crisis with new Migration Watch UK projections suggesting that the UK population is on course – on present immigration levels – to shoot well past 80 million by 2046," the think tank said.

Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch, accused the government of ignoring British citizens and allowing in numbers that create unsustainable communities.

“The impact of runaway, mass immigration is huge, and housing is just one aspect of our lives that is adversely affected,” he said.

“But, if net migration were reduced to 100,000 per year or less, the housing shortage would be no more; the pressure would lift – at a stroke. Young people would have better prospects of getting on to the housing ladder. And more of our beautiful countryside would be saved for future generations.

“This is why the public want immigration to be cut and they have been ignored for far too long.”

Through their latest campaign, Migration Watch aims to “send the government a loud, unambiguous message that enough is enough”, he said.

Mr Mehmet said if action is not taken to limit the number of people who come to the UK seeking new lives for themselves, the fabric of British society will change rapidly.

Curbing immigration was a motivating factor for many Britons who voted to leave the EU in 2016.

But since Brexit happened in January 2020 net migration has increased.

Tory MPs, councillors and voters are piling pressure on the government to lower migration.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman last month announced an overhaul of the foreign students' visa system.

About 136,000 visas were granted to dependents in 2022, an eightfold increase from 16,000 in 2019.

Ms Braverman said students will be banned from bringing family members unless they are on PhD courses or similar postgraduate research degrees.

Any foreign student enrolled on a full-time postgraduate course lasting at least nine months is entitled to bring their dependents with them to the UK, under current rules.

“This package strikes the right balance between acting decisively on tackling net migration and protecting the economic benefits that students can bring to the UK," Ms Braverman said.