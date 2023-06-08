Migration: European countries under pressure to increase solidarity or pay up

Hopes are high among EU officials that the bloc’s 27 home affairs ministers will strike a deal on Thursday that will strengthen solidarity mechanisms by expediting asylum procedures and possibly forcing countries that refuse to accept migrants to financially compensate others.

Ministers meeting in Luxembourg will discuss the highly sensitive EU migration pact, which has been under negotiation for years amid bitter disputes between Mediterranean countries that receive the highest number of migrants and others, including Hungary and Poland, that have refused to share the burden – especially when the migrants are coming from Muslim-majority countries.

The matter is so sensitive that diplomats were hesitant to say on Wednesday whether there was broad support for the proposals, but the EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson struck an optimistic note in a press conference the day before.

“There is a big chance that we can have a very important breakthrough,” she said.

There will be no need for a unanimous vote as decisions will be made by qualified majority but the position of Italy, which receives a large number of migrants via the Mediterranean Sea, will be crucial. A vote without Italy “is possible but not desirable”, said an EU diplomat.

The proposal, which has been hammered out by the EU council’s Swedish presidency, suggests “an obligatory solidarity mechanism” for the first time, said a second EU diplomat.

The exact conditions under which this mandatory financial compensation would be made are under discussion, but rumours, which have not been denied by the commission, suggest a one-off payment of €22,000 per migrant.

There are further discussions about sending migrants who fail the asylum process back to so-called safe countries, but those countries should have what diplomats have described as a “connection criteria” with the person’s home country. These criteria remains to be defined.

Border procedures would additionally be modified to expedite returns, with local government authorities setting up a separate process for asylum seekers from countries with an acceptance rate that is lower than 20 per cent. These people would go through a faster process that would also aim to accelerate their return to their home country.

Some countries including Germany have reportedly been pushing for families with children to be exempted from this expedited process. It remains unclear if a significant number of countries share that point of view.

Ms Johansson earlier this week said that it was “not acceptable” that people from countries such as Albania, Pakistan or Turkey be treated in the same way as people fleeing active war zones such as Afghanistan, Syria and Sudan.

Charity Oxfam has criticised the plan, saying it would perpetuate the EU's failed approach, which had produced overcrowded and inadequate migration camps on the edges of Europe.

“These proposals will not fix the chronic deficiencies in the EU asylum system. Instead, they signal the EU's desire to barricade Europe from asylum seekers,” it said.