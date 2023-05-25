'Arrests in France' over Channel migrant disaster that killed 27

Several people have been arrested in France over an English Channel disaster that killed 27 people, French media reported on Thursday.

A boat carrying migrants from France to England sank in the Channel in November 2021 in the deadliest such incident on record. Many of the victims were Iraqi Kurds.

Reports said military personnel on surveillance duties in northern France were among about 12 suspects arrested.

Read more UK net migration increases by record 606,000 in a year

It is suspected that distress calls to the French authorities were not properly answered.

The victims are believed to have boarded an unseaworthy boat on the French coast.

A French border police unit arrested 15 people last year on suspicion of being part of a smuggling network that arranged places on the boat.

Another suspect, Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, is facing extradition proceedings in Britain.

Expand Autoplay Migrants are brought ashore at Dungeness by RNLI Lifeboat members after crossing the Channel. Reuters

The disaster sparked cross-Channel feuding as Britain and France blamed each other for the tragedy.

Britain cited the "dangerous and perilous conditions" in the Channel as justification for deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda to deter migration in small boats.

A cooling of tensions with France led to a new deal for more patrols on French beaches in exchange for 541 million euros ($580.3 million) from Britain.

This is a developing story