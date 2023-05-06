Kings and presidents arrive at Westminster Abbey for King Charles's coronation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Dignitaries from around the world arrived on Saturday for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.

The UAE was represented by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Those taking their seats in Westminster Abbey included Bahrain's King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania were present.

Israel was represented by its President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati was among the heads of government to attend.

Dignitaries took their seats in the church before King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Protocol for the coronation meant Britain sent invitations to every country with which it has diplomatic relations, with exceptions such as Russia.

President of Israel Isaac Herzog and his wife inside the abbey. Reuters

The invitations were sent to heads of state of most countries but indicated who might come in their place.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the abbey with his wife Brigitte.

The US was represented by first lady Jill Biden, who entered the church with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

Ukraine similarly sent its first lady Olena Zelenska along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden represented the US. Reuters

King Charles III hosted a reception for foreign officials at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation.

Commonwealth prime ministers Chris Hipkins of New Zealand and Anthony Albanese of Australia had meetings with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also had a meeting with Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak arrived at the abbey with his wife Akshata Murty.

Britain’s seven former prime ministers — John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — arrived in a group with their partners.