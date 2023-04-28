UK to stop evacuation flights from Sudan on Saturday

The UK will end evacuation flights from an airfield in Sudan at 6pm BST on Saturday, the British government has announced.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said operations would cease following a “significant decline” in the number of British citizens seeking to flee the war-torn country.

Downing Street has so far rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.

It comes amid criticism of the pace of the UK evacuation, which was bought more time after a three-day extension to a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed to.

Concerns have been raised that the current approach could cause families to be split up or some people to be left behind, with Labour calling on ministers to use the longer window to extend eligibility for evacuation before it is “too late”.

Updated guidance on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website urges those wishing to leave Sudan to travel to the Wadi Saeedna airfield by 12pm local time on Saturday to be processed for the last flight.

This is a developing story.