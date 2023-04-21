Rishi Sunak names Oliver Dowden as new Deputy Prime Minister

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has selected Oliver Dowden as the UK's new Deputy Prime Minister following the resignation of Dominic Raab.

Mr Raab was forced to step down after a report found that he had bullied civil servants on two occasions while he served as justice secretary and foreign secretary.

Mr Dowden currently serves as Cabinet Office Minister in Sunak's government. He was previously chairman of Mr Sunak's Conservative Party but resigned from that post last June after two crushing by-election defeats for the party.

Alex Chalk has been appointed Justice Secretary following the resignation of Mr Raab, Downing Street also announced.

Mr Chalk, 46, previously served in the Ministry of Defence as Minister for Defence Procurement, a post he had held since Mr Sunak became prime minister in October.

He also worked as a lawyer for 14 years before becoming a politician in 2015. He specialised in counter-terrorism, homicide and serious fraud cases before entering politics.