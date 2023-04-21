Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns after bullying inquiry

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has announced his resignation from the cabinet after findings from a long-awaited investigation into bullying accusations against him were released.

Mr Raab had been under investigation over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Two complaints against him were upheld, but he described them as “flawed” and said they set a “dangerous precedent” in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

He also said he felt “duty bound” to accept the outcome of the inquiry.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked”, he said.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.

“It has been a privilege to serve you as deputy prime minister, justice secretary and lord chancellor.”

A months-long review by Adam Tolley KC into the allegations had been received by Downing Street on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab previously insisted he believed “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.