Humza Yousaf demands power to hold Scottish independence vote in Rishi Sunak meeting

During his first in-person meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, new Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf demanded the powers to host an independence referendum.

A spokesman for Mr Yousaf said he also made it clear that he expected Mr Sunak to “respect the democratic wishes of Scotland’s Parliament” by granting a Section 30 order, which would grant the power to hold a second independence vote.

The newly elected SNP leader also raised concerns about “UK government attacks on devolution” and discussed the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills, the Scottish government said.

Conservative peer and former lead Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost last week suggested “rolling back” some devolved powers.

The SNP has been in a major crisis in recent weeks since two of its most senior members were questioned by police after an investigation into the party's finances.

Peter Murrell, the husband of Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested this month but released without charge.

“The First Minister raised concerns around UK Government attacks on devolution, including the Foreign Secretary’s clumsy intervention on Scottish Government activity abroad and comments on devolution from Lord Frost," Mr Yousaf's spokesman said after the meeting.

Scotland cannot hold a second independence referendum

“He also once again pressed for an exemption from the Internal Market Act for the deposit return scheme to be granted within weeks.

“The FM also made clear that he expects the Prime Minister to respect the democratic wishes of Scotland’s Parliament by granting a Section 30 order.”

It is understood that Mr Sunak repeated the UK government’s commitment to supporting people with the cost of living, highlighting the support that is going out to the whole UK this week, and the need for all levels of government to work together on these priorities.

He outlined the situation in Sudan and updated Mr Yousaf on the UK Government’s work to deliver on the priorities of people across Britain.

While the meeting with Mr Sunak was the first in person since the SNP leader was made Scotland’s First Minister last month, it was not their first conversation.

The pair spoke on the phone after Mr Yousaf was elected by members on March 28.

During his time in the UK capital this week, Mr Yousaf also met London Mayor Sadiq Khan and EU ambassador Pedro Serrano.